Humble, local-flavoured Hat Lodung is a short walk from the main pier, on Ko Muk's eastern side. If you're facing the sea, Hat Lodung is left of the pier beyond a stilt village and some mangroves. The beach isn't as nice as Hat Farang or Hat Sivalai – it does get lapped by murky backwash from the mainland mangrove villages – but it's OK.
Hat Lodung
Trang Beaches & Islands
