Hat Lodung

Trang Beaches & Islands

Humble, local-flavoured Hat Lodung is a short walk from the main pier, on Ko Muk's eastern side. If you're facing the sea, Hat Lodung is left of the pier beyond a stilt village and some mangroves. The beach isn't as nice as Hat Farang or Hat Sivalai – it does get lapped by murky backwash from the mainland mangrove villages – but it's OK.

  • Main street "Old Town" Koh Lanta, Chinese banner

    Ban Si Raya

    17.89 MILES

    Located halfway down Lanta's eastern coast, Ban Si Raya was the island's original port and commercial centre, providing a safe harbour for Arab and…

  • Stone formation on island in Thailand

    Mu Ko Lanta National Park

    15.3 MILES

    Established in 1990, this marine national park protects 16 islands in the Ko Lanta group, including the southern tip of Ko Lanta Yai. The park is…

  • Cave Kao Ma Kaew Cave, Koh Lanta Iceland, Thailand; Shutterstock ID 365713283; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: Digital Content/Sights

    Tham Khao Maikaeo

    19.38 MILES

    Monsoon rains pounding away at limestone crevices for millions of years have created this complex of caverns and tunnels. There are cathedral-size…

  • Tower

    Laem Tanod

    15.34 MILES

    The wild, jungled mountainous southern tip of the island has sheer drops and massive views for intrepid motorbikers. The road to the Mu Ko Lanta National…

  • 500px Photo ID: 143659299 - Два необитаемых островка посреди индийского океана. Единственные жители здесь - вараны и белки. Дословно острова называются как остров белки левый и правый

    Ko Rok Nai

    20.08 MILES

    Part of the Mu Ko Lanta National Park, Ko Rok Nai is very beautiful, with a crescent-shaped bay backed by cliffs, fine coral reefs and a sparkling white…

  • Tham Morakot

    Tham Morakot

    1.48 MILES

    A beautiful limestone tunnel leads 80m into a cave on Ko Muk's west coast. No wonder pirates buried treasure here. You have to swim through the tunnel,…

  • Hat Chao Mai National Park

    Hat Chao Mai National Park

    4.52 MILES

    This 231-sq-km park covers the shoreline from Hat Pak Meng to Laem Chao Mai, and encompasses the islands of Ko Muk, Ko Kradan and Ko Cheuk (plus a host of…

  • Libong Archipelago Wildlife Reserve

    Libong Archipelago Wildlife Reserve

    12.25 MILES

    This large mangrove area on Ko Libong's east coast at Laem Ju Hoi is protected by the Botanical Department. The sea channels are one of the last habitats…

1. Hat Sivalai

0.73 MILES

Motoring into green-clad Ko Muk and landing on the sugary white sandbar of Hat Sivalai is a great way to start your stay. The slender beach runs to an…

2. Hat Farang

1.48 MILES

Turquoise water kisses a lovely, crescent-shaped beach overlooked by thickly forested hillsides at Hat Farang, also known as Hat Sai Yao but more usually…

3. Tham Morakot

1.48 MILES

A beautiful limestone tunnel leads 80m into a cave on Ko Muk's west coast. No wonder pirates buried treasure here. You have to swim through the tunnel,…

4. Ko Waen

3.9 MILES

This small karst islet lies between Ko Muk and Ko Ngai and is a popular snorkelling stop.

5. Hat Chao Mai National Park

4.52 MILES

This 231-sq-km park covers the shoreline from Hat Pak Meng to Laem Chao Mai, and encompasses the islands of Ko Muk, Ko Kradan and Ko Cheuk (plus a host of…

6. Hat Chang Lang

4.71 MILES

Casuarina-backed Hat Chang Lang is the prettiest beach on this strip of coast. The Hat Chao Mai National Park Headquarters is at the southern end of the…

7. Ko Cheuk

4.96 MILES

The small karst islet of Ko Cheuk sits between Ko Muk and Ko Ngai. It has a small and slender sandy beach and is good for snorkelling.

8. Hat Sunset

5.93 MILES

A short signposted track at the south end of the main beach leads past the Paradise Lost guesthouse and over the ridge to Hat Sunset, a mostly wet and…