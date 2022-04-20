Shop
One of Thailand's most exquisite, unspoilt regions, Ko Tarutao Marine National Park encompasses 51 islands blanketed by well-preserved rainforest teeming with fauna, surrounded by healthy coral reefs and radiant white beaches. Within, you might spot dusky langurs, crab-eating macaques, mouse deer, wild pigs, sea otters, fishing cats, tree pythons, water monitors, Brahminy kites, sea eagles, hornbills, reef egrets and kingfishers.
Ko Tarutao Marine National Park
Ko Tarutao Marine National Park
This 51-island marine national park, covered with well-preserved virgin rainforest teeming with fauna and surrounded by healthy coral reefs and radiant…
Ko Tarutao Marine National Park
This isolated bay is on the west coast, a 30-minute boat ride (1500B) or 8km walk or cycle south of Ao Pante Malacca. A signposted track 300m inland from…
Ko Tarutao Marine National Park
Behind park headquarters at Ao Pante Malacca, on the northwest side of the island, a steep 500m (20-minute) trail winds through the jungle below a…
Ko Lipe
With its slender strip of golden sand, gentle jungle-covered hills and serene bay that spills into the Adang Strait on the western side of the island, Hat…
Ko Lipe
Hat Sunrise, a sublime long stretch of powder-fine sand, runs along Ko Lipe's east coast and is the best beach on the island. From its northernmost point,…
Ko Tarutao Marine National Park
The overgrown ruins of Tarutao's political prisoners camp can be seen at Ao Taloh Udang, 24km southeast of the park headquarters. Return long-tail…
Ko Tarutao Marine National Park
The prison camp for civilian prisoners was on Ko Tarutao's isolated east coast, 12km southeast of Ao Pante Malacca. A historical trail leads through Ao…
Ko Tarutao Marine National Park
The large stream flowing inland from Ao Pante Malacca, on northwest Ko Tarutao, leads to Tham Jara-Khe, once home to deadly saltwater crocodiles. The cave…
