Ko Tarutao Marine National Park

stone arch on ko khai in thailand

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

One of Thailand's most exquisite, unspoilt regions, Ko Tarutao Marine National Park encompasses 51 islands blanketed by well-preserved rainforest teeming with fauna, surrounded by healthy coral reefs and radiant white beaches. Within, you might spot dusky langurs, crab-eating macaques, mouse deer, wild pigs, sea otters, fishing cats, tree pythons, water monitors, Brahminy kites, sea eagles, hornbills, reef egrets and kingfishers.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Long tail boats on Ko Rawi in Tarutao national marine park in Thailand.

    Ko Tarutao Marine National Park

    Ko Tarutao Marine National Park

    This 51-island marine national park, covered with well-preserved virgin rainforest teeming with fauna and surrounded by healthy coral reefs and radiant…

  • Ao Son

    Ao Son

    Ko Tarutao Marine National Park

    This isolated bay is on the west coast, a 30-minute boat ride (1500B) or 8km walk or cycle south of Ao Pante Malacca. A signposted track 300m inland from…

  • Toe-Boo Cliff

    Toe-Boo Cliff

    Ko Tarutao Marine National Park

    Behind park headquarters at Ao Pante Malacca, on the northwest side of the island, a steep 500m (20-minute) trail winds through the jungle below a…

  • Hat Sunset

    Hat Sunset

    Ko Lipe

    With its slender strip of golden sand, gentle jungle-covered hills and serene bay that spills into the Adang Strait on the western side of the island, Hat…

  • Hat Sunrise

    Hat Sunrise

    Ko Lipe

    Hat Sunrise, a sublime long stretch of powder-fine sand, runs along Ko Lipe's east coast and is the best beach on the island. From its northernmost point,…

  • Ao Taloh Udang

    Ao Taloh Udang

    Ko Tarutao Marine National Park

    The overgrown ruins of Tarutao's political prisoners camp can be seen at Ao Taloh Udang, 24km southeast of the park headquarters. Return long-tail…

  • Ao Taloh Waw

    Ao Taloh Waw

    Ko Tarutao Marine National Park

    The prison camp for civilian prisoners was on Ko Tarutao's isolated east coast, 12km southeast of Ao Pante Malacca. A historical trail leads through Ao…

  • Tham Jara-Khe

    Tham Jara-Khe

    Ko Tarutao Marine National Park

    The large stream flowing inland from Ao Pante Malacca, on northwest Ko Tarutao, leads to Tham Jara-Khe, once home to deadly saltwater crocodiles. The cave…

