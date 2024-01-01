The overgrown ruins of Tarutao's political prisoners camp can be seen at Ao Taloh Udang, 24km southeast of the park headquarters. Return long-tail charters from the jetty at Ao Pante Malacca cost 3500B; the trip takes about 1½ hours each way.
