This isolated bay is on the west coast, a 30-minute boat ride (1500B) or 8km walk or cycle south of Ao Pante Malacca. A signposted track 300m inland from the beach leads to Nam Tok Lu Du (3km, 1½ hours each way). You can also hike inland to Nam Tok Lo Po (5km, 2½ hours each way) via a trail that starts 500m south down Ao Son's beach.