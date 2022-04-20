Shop
Jungle-shrouded mountains carved up by thick rivers leading to aqua bays sprinkled with sheer limestone karsts and, below, some of Thailand's finest underwater treasures. That's Phang-Nga.
Similan Islands Marine National Park
Phang-Nga Province
This beautiful 70-sq-km marine national park is known to divers the world over. Lying 70km offshore from Phang-Nga Province, it has smooth granite islands…
Ao Phang-Nga Marine National Park
Established in 1981, 400-sq-km Ao Phang-Nga National Park is famous for its classic karst scenery. Huge vertical cliffs dominate its 42 islands, some with…
Surin Islands Marine National Park
Phang-Nga Province
Sitting 60km offshore, 5km from the Thailand–Myanmar marine border, are the five gorgeous isles of this marine national park. Healthy rainforest, pockets…
Khao Sok National Park
This stunning 165-sq-km lake sits 65km east (an hour’s drive) of Khao Sok National Park Headquarters. It was created in 1982 by an enormous shale-clay dam…
Phang-Nga Province
Ban Moken on east Ko Surin Tai welcomes visitors. After the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami, the Moken (from the sea gypsy ethnic group) resettled in this…
Hat Khao Lak
Immediately south of Hat Khao Lak, this vast 125-sq-km park is a collage of sea cliffs, 1000m-high hills, beaches, estuaries, waterfalls, forested valleys…
Phang-Nga Province
This unusual Buddhist complex (the name means 'Heaven and Hell' temple) has cave shrines, a dragon tunnel and a collection of grotesque figures…
Hat Khao Lak
This tiered waterfall makes for a nice half-day trip away from the beach. You can reach the park entrance by travelling 5.3km from the main road. From the…
