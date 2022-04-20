Phang-Nga Province

Kayaks on Ao Phang Nga.

Jungle-shrouded mountains carved up by thick rivers leading to aqua bays sprinkled with sheer limestone karsts and, below, some of Thailand's finest underwater treasures. That's Phang-Nga.

  • Similan Islands Marine National Park

    Similan Islands Marine National Park

    Phang-Nga Province

    This beautiful 70-sq-km marine national park is known to divers the world over. Lying 70km offshore from Phang-Nga Province, it has smooth granite islands…

  • Ao Phang-Nga National Park

    Ao Phang-Nga National Park

    Ao Phang-Nga Marine National Park

    Established in 1981, 400-sq-km Ao Phang-Nga National Park is famous for its classic karst scenery. Huge vertical cliffs dominate its 42 islands, some with…

  • Snorkeling in clear water at Surin island.

    Surin Islands Marine National Park

    Phang-Nga Province

    Sitting 60km offshore, 5km from the Thailand–Myanmar marine border, are the five gorgeous isles of this marine national park. Healthy rainforest, pockets…

  • Chiaw Lan Lake

    Chiaw Lan Lake

    Khao Sok National Park

    This stunning 165-sq-km lake sits 65km east (an hour’s drive) of Khao Sok National Park Headquarters. It was created in 1982 by an enormous shale-clay dam…

  • Ban Moken

    Ban Moken

    Phang-Nga Province

    Ban Moken on east Ko Surin Tai welcomes visitors. After the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami, the Moken (from the sea gypsy ethnic group) resettled in this…

  • Khao Lak/Lam Ru National Park

    Khao Lak/Lam Ru National Park

    Hat Khao Lak

    Immediately south of Hat Khao Lak, this vast 125-sq-km park is a collage of sea cliffs, 1000m-high hills, beaches, estuaries, waterfalls, forested valleys…

  • Thamtapan Temple

    Thamtapan Temple

    Phang-Nga Province

    This unusual Buddhist complex (the name means 'Heaven and Hell' temple) has cave shrines, a dragon tunnel and a collection of grotesque figures…

  • Ton Chongfa Waterfall

    Ton Chongfa Waterfall

    Hat Khao Lak

    This tiered waterfall makes for a nice half-day trip away from the beach. You can reach the park entrance by travelling 5.3km from the main road. From the…

One of several rustic raft house complexes on Chiaw Lan Lake

Hiking

Wild Thailand: exploring Khao Sok National Park

Mar 15, 2018 • 7 min read

