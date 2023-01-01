Ton Chongfa Waterfall

This tiered waterfall makes for a nice half-day trip away from the beach. You can reach the park entrance by travelling 5.3km from the main road. From the end of the road it's a short but steep walk to the falls, where there is a swimming hole. Once in the pool, small fish come to nibble at your feet, cleaning off your dead skin cells. There are several more waterfalls if you have the energy to continue the uphill walk.

Keep your ticket as it's also good for entry to the Khao Lak/Lam Ru National Park.