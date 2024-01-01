The wave-shaped Tsunami Memorial Park in Ban Nam Khem, a squid-fishing village 26km north of Hat Khao Lak that was nearly wiped off the map in the 2004 tsunami, remembers both locals and tourists who lost their lives. The actual memorial augments what, for years, was an unofficial pilgrimage site for those who came to pay their respects.
Tsunami Memorial Park
Hat Khao Lak
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
29.46 MILES
This stunning 165-sq-km lake sits 65km east (an hour’s drive) of Khao Sok National Park Headquarters. It was created in 1982 by an enormous shale-clay dam…
15.43 MILES
Immediately south of Hat Khao Lak, this vast 125-sq-km park is a collage of sea cliffs, 1000m-high hills, beaches, estuaries, waterfalls, forested valleys…
24.02 MILES
Reached on foot from the southwestern shore of Chiaw Lan Lake, Tham Nam Thalu contains striking limestone formations and subterranean streams. It is only…
18.07 MILES
Khao Sok National Park is close to the Andaman Sea, and possesses the classic Andaman topography: signature fern-covered limestone cliffs that shoot…
24.04 MILES
Tham Si Ru features four converging passageways used as a hideout by communist insurgents between 1975 and 1982. It can be accessed on foot from the…
14.15 MILES
This tiered waterfall makes for a nice half-day trip away from the beach. You can reach the park entrance by travelling 5.3km from the main road. From the…
13.26 MILES
This police boat was hurled into an open field 1km inland from Hat Bang Niang (2.5km north of central Khao Lak) by the powerful 2004 Boxing Day tsunami…
13.28 MILES
Tsunami museums have become something of a cottage industry in Khao Lak. Several have popped up in shops located close to Boat 813 – at least four at the…
Nearby Hat Khao Lak attractions
13.26 MILES
This police boat was hurled into an open field 1km inland from Hat Bang Niang (2.5km north of central Khao Lak) by the powerful 2004 Boxing Day tsunami…
13.28 MILES
Tsunami museums have become something of a cottage industry in Khao Lak. Several have popped up in shops located close to Boat 813 – at least four at the…
14.15 MILES
This tiered waterfall makes for a nice half-day trip away from the beach. You can reach the park entrance by travelling 5.3km from the main road. From the…
4. Khao Lak/Lam Ru National Park
15.43 MILES
Immediately south of Hat Khao Lak, this vast 125-sq-km park is a collage of sea cliffs, 1000m-high hills, beaches, estuaries, waterfalls, forested valleys…
18.07 MILES
Khao Sok National Park is close to the Andaman Sea, and possesses the classic Andaman topography: signature fern-covered limestone cliffs that shoot…
24.02 MILES
Reached on foot from the southwestern shore of Chiaw Lan Lake, Tham Nam Thalu contains striking limestone formations and subterranean streams. It is only…
24.04 MILES
Tham Si Ru features four converging passageways used as a hideout by communist insurgents between 1975 and 1982. It can be accessed on foot from the…
29.46 MILES
This stunning 165-sq-km lake sits 65km east (an hour’s drive) of Khao Sok National Park Headquarters. It was created in 1982 by an enormous shale-clay dam…