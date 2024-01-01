Tsunami Memorial Park

Hat Khao Lak

The wave-shaped Tsunami Memorial Park in Ban Nam Khem, a squid-fishing village 26km north of Hat Khao Lak that was nearly wiped off the map in the 2004 tsunami, remembers both locals and tourists who lost their lives. The actual memorial augments what, for years, was an unofficial pilgrimage site for those who came to pay their respects.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Chiaw Lan Lake

    Chiaw Lan Lake

    29.46 MILES

    This stunning 165-sq-km lake sits 65km east (an hour’s drive) of Khao Sok National Park Headquarters. It was created in 1982 by an enormous shale-clay dam…

  • Khao Lak/Lam Ru National Park

    Khao Lak/Lam Ru National Park

    15.43 MILES

    Immediately south of Hat Khao Lak, this vast 125-sq-km park is a collage of sea cliffs, 1000m-high hills, beaches, estuaries, waterfalls, forested valleys…

  • Tham Nam Thalu

    Tham Nam Thalu

    24.02 MILES

    Reached on foot from the southwestern shore of Chiaw Lan Lake, Tham Nam Thalu contains striking limestone formations and subterranean streams. It is only…

  • Khao Sok National Park

    Khao Sok National Park

    18.07 MILES

    Khao Sok National Park is close to the Andaman Sea, and possesses the classic Andaman topography: signature fern-covered limestone cliffs that shoot…

  • Tham Si Ru

    Tham Si Ru

    24.04 MILES

    Tham Si Ru features four converging passageways used as a hideout by communist insurgents between 1975 and 1982. It can be accessed on foot from the…

  • Ton Chongfa Waterfall

    Ton Chongfa Waterfall

    14.15 MILES

    This tiered waterfall makes for a nice half-day trip away from the beach. You can reach the park entrance by travelling 5.3km from the main road. From the…

  • Boat 813

    Boat 813

    13.26 MILES

    This police boat was hurled into an open field 1km inland from Hat Bang Niang (2.5km north of central Khao Lak) by the powerful 2004 Boxing Day tsunami…

  • Tsunami Museums

    Tsunami Museums

    13.28 MILES

    Tsunami museums have become something of a cottage industry in Khao Lak. Several have popped up in shops located close to Boat 813 – at least four at the…

