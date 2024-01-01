Tsunami Museums

Hat Khao Lak

Tsunami museums have become something of a cottage industry in Khao Lak. Several have popped up in shops located close to Boat 813 – at least four at the time of research. All display photographs and videos of the 2004 Boxing Day Tsunami. Souvenirs are also sold.

