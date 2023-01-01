Thamtapan Temple

This unusual Buddhist complex (the name means 'Heaven and Hell' temple) has cave shrines, a dragon tunnel and a collection of grotesque figures representing life in hell for sinners. Children may be taken aback by the sometimes brutal depictions that appear better suited for a haunted house. Climb a steep staircase to reach a pavilion affording awesome views of the valley.

While the statues here may be shocking for Westerners, this place offers a strong reminder to Thais about the penalties for wrongdoing, and represents a unique opportunity to better understand Thai culture and philosophy.