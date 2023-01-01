Comprising the exceptional northwestern beaches of Nai Thon, Nai Yang and Mai Khao, as well as the former Nai Yang National Park and Mai Khao Wildlife Reserve, Sirinat National Park encompasses 22 sq km of coastal land, plus 68 sq km of sea, stretching from the northern reaches of Ao Bang Thao to the northernmost tip of the island. Park headquarters, with accommodation, a basic visitors centre and a restaurant, is at the northern end of Hat Nai Yang.

This whole area is relatively peaceful and is conveniently no more than 15 minutes from Phuket International Airport.