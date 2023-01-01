Wat Phra Thong

About 7km north of the Heroines Monument, Phuket’s tranquil, 250-year-old ‘Temple of the Golden Buddha’ revolves around a half-buried statue, with only the head and shoulders visible. According to legend, the image simply emerged from the ground, and those who have tried to excavate it have become ill or encountered serious accidents. The temple is particularly revered by Thai-Chinese, who believe the image hails from China. During Chinese New Year, pilgrims descend from Phang-Nga, Takua Pa and Krabi.

Also here are a crematorium and a historical museum.