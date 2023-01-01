Thalang National Museum

Thalang's museum chronicles Phuket’s history, from prehistoric Andaman inhabitants to the tin-mining era, with Thai and English displays. It traces southern Thailand's varied ethnicities and dialects, and recounts the legend of the ‘two heroines’ (immortalised on the nearby Heroines Monument), who allegedly drove off an 18th-century Burmese invasion by leading the island's women into battle dressed as men. The museum sits 200m northeast of the Heroines Monument, off Rte 4027, but was closed indefinitely for renovations at the time of research.

The prize entrance-hall artefact is a 2.3m-tall 9th-century stone statue of Vishnu, found in Takua Pa in the early 20th century.