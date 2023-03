Accessed by a tucked-away flight of steps, an enormous golden Buddha reclines on the roof of this immaculately kept modern temple named for one of Phuket's two famous heroines. Four white carved elephants adorn the corners of its entrance shrine, where flowers and incense offerings are laid. It's 1.5km northwest of the Heroines Monument, set amid flower-filled grounds, and is well worth exploring if you're visiting this part of the island.