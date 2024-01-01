Ko Khao Phing Kan

Ao Phang-Nga Marine National Park

Ao Phang-Nga's top tourist drawcard is known to Thais as Ko Phing Kan (‘Leaning on Itself Island’). Used as a location setting in the James Bond film The Man with the Golden Gun, today the island is packed with photo-snapping visitors and vendors hawking coral and shells that should have stayed in the sea.

  • Hat Bang Thao

    Hat Bang Thao

    24.14 MILES

    Beautiful 8km-long Hat Bang Thao is one of the longest, dreamiest beaches on Phuket. This slice of pearlescent sand is just asking for you to laze around…

  • .......

    Soi Romanee

    27.82 MILES

    Branching off Th Thalang, in the heart of the Old Town, this small, vibrant street flaunts some of Phuket's most gorgeously revamped Sino-Portuguese…

  • Ao Phang-Nga National Park

    Ao Phang-Nga National Park

    2.97 MILES

    Established in 1981, 400-sq-km Ao Phang-Nga National Park is famous for its classic karst scenery. Huge vertical cliffs dominate its 42 islands, some with…

  • Hat Tham Phra Nang

    Hat Tham Phra Nang

    29.53 MILES

    A genuine candidate for Thailand's most beautiful beach, Hat Tham Phra Nang is on the southwest side of the headland and has a crescent of pale, golden…

  • Phuket Thaihua Museum

    Phuket Thaihua Museum

    27.9 MILES

    Founded in 1934 and formerly a Chinese-language school, this flashy museum is filled with photos, videos and English-language exhibits on Phuket’s history…

  • Chinpracha House

    Chinpracha House

    27.91 MILES

    Built in 1903 with tin-mining riches, this beautifully preserved Sino-Portuguese mansion should make any antique- or architecture-lover's must-visit list…

  • Jui Tui Shrine

    Jui Tui Shrine

    28.08 MILES

    One of the island's most important Chinese shrines, this red-washed, elevated complex is dedicated to Tean Hu Huan Soy, god of performers and dancers. It…

