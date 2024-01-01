Ao Phang-Nga's top tourist drawcard is known to Thais as Ko Phing Kan (‘Leaning on Itself Island’). Used as a location setting in the James Bond film The Man with the Golden Gun, today the island is packed with photo-snapping visitors and vendors hawking coral and shells that should have stayed in the sea.
Ko Khao Phing Kan
Ao Phang-Nga Marine National Park
