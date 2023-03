Khao Sok National Park is close to the Andaman Sea, and possesses the classic Andaman topography: signature fern-covered limestone cliffs that shoot straight up into the air like crocodile teeth. It's also home to a number of gorgeous waterfalls that gush during the rainy season (May to October). You'll need a guide (per day 1200B) to access them; this can be arranged at the national park headquarters.