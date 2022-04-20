Hat Khao Lak

Overview

When people refer to Khao Lak, they're usually talking about a series of beaches hugging Phang-Nga's west coastline, about 70km north of Phuket. With easy day trips to the Similan and Surin Islands, Khao Sok and Khao Lak/Lam Ru National Parks, or even Phuket, the area makes a central base for exploring the northern Andaman.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Khao Lak/Lam Ru National Park

    Khao Lak/Lam Ru National Park

    Hat Khao Lak

    Immediately south of Hat Khao Lak, this vast 125-sq-km park is a collage of sea cliffs, 1000m-high hills, beaches, estuaries, waterfalls, forested valleys…

  • Ton Chongfa Waterfall

    Ton Chongfa Waterfall

    Hat Khao Lak

    This tiered waterfall makes for a nice half-day trip away from the beach. You can reach the park entrance by travelling 5.3km from the main road. From the…

  • Tsunami Memorial Park

    Tsunami Memorial Park

    Hat Khao Lak

    The wave-shaped Tsunami Memorial Park in Ban Nam Khem, a squid-fishing village 26km north of Hat Khao Lak that was nearly wiped off the map in the 2004…

  • Boat 813

    Boat 813

    Hat Khao Lak

    This police boat was hurled into an open field 1km inland from Hat Bang Niang (2.5km north of central Khao Lak) by the powerful 2004 Boxing Day tsunami…

  • Tsunami Museums

    Tsunami Museums

    Hat Khao Lak

    Tsunami museums have become something of a cottage industry in Khao Lak. Several have popped up in shops located close to Boat 813 – at least four at the…

