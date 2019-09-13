Khao Sok National Park

Floating chalets on Cheow Larn Lake,

If you've had enough of beach-bumming, venture inland to the wondrous 738-sq-km Khao Sok National Park. Many believe this lowland jungle (Thailand's rainiest spot) dates back 160 million years, making it one of the world's oldest rainforests, and it's interspersed by hidden waterfalls and caves.

  • Chiaw Lan Lake

    This stunning 165-sq-km lake sits 65km east (an hour’s drive) of Khao Sok National Park Headquarters. It was created in 1982 by an enormous shale-clay dam…

  • Tham Nam Thalu

    Reached on foot from the southwestern shore of Chiaw Lan Lake, Tham Nam Thalu contains striking limestone formations and subterranean streams. It is only…

  • Khao Sok National Park

    Khao Sok National Park is close to the Andaman Sea, and possesses the classic Andaman topography: signature fern-covered limestone cliffs that shoot…

  • Tham Si Ru

    Tham Si Ru features four converging passageways used as a hideout by communist insurgents between 1975 and 1982. It can be accessed on foot from the…

One of several rustic raft house complexes on Chiaw Lan Lake

Hiking

Wild Thailand: exploring Khao Sok National Park

Mar 15, 2018 • 7 min read

