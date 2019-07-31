Shop
The classic karst scenery of the 400-sq-km Ao Phang-Nga National Park was famously featured in the James Bond movie The Man with the Golden Gun. Huge vertical cliffs frame 42 islands, some with caves accessible only at low tide. The bay is composed of large and small tidal channels, which run north to south through Thailand's largest remaining primary mangrove forests.
