Ao Phang-Nga Marine National Park

The classic karst scenery of the 400-sq-km Ao Phang-Nga National Park was famously featured in the James Bond movie The Man with the Golden Gun. Huge vertical cliffs frame 42 islands, some with caves accessible only at low tide. The bay is composed of large and small tidal channels, which run north to south through Thailand's largest remaining primary mangrove forests.

  Ao Phang-Nga National Park

    Ao Phang-Nga National Park

    Ao Phang-Nga Marine National Park

    Established in 1981, 400-sq-km Ao Phang-Nga National Park is famous for its classic karst scenery. Huge vertical cliffs dominate its 42 islands, some with…

  Ko Khao Phing Kan

    Ko Khao Phing Kan

    Ao Phang-Nga Marine National Park

    Ao Phang-Nga's top tourist drawcard is known to Thais as Ko Phing Kan ('Leaning on Itself Island'). Used as a location setting in the James Bond film The…

  Ko Panyi

    Ko Panyi

    Ao Phang-Nga Marine National Park

    A stilted Muslim village clings to this small karst island, where most tours dock for lunch. It's busy, but Ao Phang-Nga tour operators can arrange for…

