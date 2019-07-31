Centrepiece of Oslo's rapidly developing waterfront, the magnificent Opera House (2008), reminiscent of a glacier floating in the waters of the Oslofjord,…
Opera House & Bjørvika
Oslo's eastern waterfront is undergoing rapid change. Circling the city's exquisite Opera House is a new neighbourhood of contemporary architecture, Barcode, and the under-construction Bjørvika. Barcode's restaurants are pulling diners in increasing numbers and its controversial contemporary architecture is worth a wander, while the new waterfront at Sørenga has become a popular place to swim and sunbathe.
- Oslo Opera House
- KKunsthall Oslo
This nonprofit art space presents a very interesting program of both international and Norwegian contemporary artists, including special commissions. It's…
Oslo Opera House
Centrepiece of Oslo's rapidly developing waterfront, the magnificent Opera House (2008), reminiscent of a glacier floating in the waters of the Oslofjord,…
Kunsthall Oslo
