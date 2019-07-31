Opera House & Bjørvika

Oslo's eastern waterfront is undergoing rapid change. Circling the city's exquisite Opera House is a new neighbourhood of contemporary architecture, Barcode, and the under-construction Bjørvika. Barcode's restaurants are pulling diners in increasing numbers and its controversial contemporary architecture is worth a wander, while the new waterfront at Sørenga has become a popular place to swim and sunbathe.

Explore Opera House & Bjørvika

  • Oslo Opera House

    Centrepiece of Oslo's rapidly developing waterfront, the magnificent Opera House (2008), reminiscent of a glacier floating in the waters of the Oslofjord,…

  • K

    Kunsthall Oslo

    This nonprofit art space presents a very interesting program of both international and Norwegian contemporary artists, including special commissions. It's…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Opera House & Bjørvika.

