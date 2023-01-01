A slender spur of rock projecting into the void above Lake Ringedalsvatnet, Trolltunga is one of Norway's most-photographed features, and – along with Preikestolen – one of the country's most popular hiking targets. The Troll's Tongue is an epic sight, but it's a tough hike of 23km, or 10 hours return, from the trailhead at Skjeggedal, 13km northeast of Odda.

The hike is usually doable from late May to early September, depending on snowfall. The trail is well marked from the car park, with distance markers along the route outlining the distance left to the summit – but the ascent is brutal in places, covering a total climb of about 1000m, so make 100% sure you're in adequate shape and have the proper gear before you decide to tackle it. En route, watch out for the Tyssestrengene waterfall (646m).

If you want to tackle the walk earlier in the season, or you'd just prefer to hike with a pro, Trolltunga Active offers guided hikes. You definitely won't be alone at the top – Trolltunga is one of Norway's most Instagrammed sights – but standing on the rock and staring out into thin air is worth every step to the top.

If you continue on a little beyond Trolltunga, you reach another fine vantage point, you reach Preikestolen (Pulpit Rock), a smaller version of the much more famous lookout of the same name overlooking Lysefjord, near Stavanger.

In July and August, Tide (www.tide.no) runs an express coach once a day between Tyssedal and the real Preikestolen car park near Stavanger, allowing you to summit both of Norway's most famous climbs in just a couple of days. It costs 695kr one way.