At the summit after a steep 20km drive, and where Hardangervidda begins, is the stunning, 182m-high Vøringfoss Waterfall. There are actually numerous waterfalls here, which together are called Vøringsfossen. They plunge over the plateau's rim and down into the canyon, some with a vertiginous drop of 145m, and can be viewed via a series of lookouts along the road.

The best views are from the lookout next to the Fossli Hotel (parking 40kr) or from a number of lookouts reached from the Vøringsfossen Cafeteria back down the valley on the Rv7.

This is one of Norway's most popular natural attractions, with an endless stream of tour buses in summer (the record is 43 buses at any one time). Public buses between Geilo and Odda pass right by the falls.