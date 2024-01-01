For an all-encompassing overview of the Hardangervidda National Park, this excellent visitor centre should be your first port of call. Interactive exhibits explore the park's flora and fauna, while staff provide copious information on the many activities you can get up to, from hiking to skiing.
Hardangervidda Natursenter
Bergen & the Southwestern Fjords
25.15 MILES
A slender spur of rock projecting into the void above Lake Ringedalsvatnet, Trolltunga is one of Norway's most-photographed features, and – along with…
4.06 MILES
At the summit after a steep 20km drive, and where Hardangervidda begins, is the stunning, 182m-high Vøringfoss Waterfall. There are actually numerous…
5.7 MILES
Perched 600m above Eidfjord are two farms that were, until 1974, completely inaccessible by road. Until then, residents had no choice but to lug all their…
Norwegian Museum for Hydroelectric Power & Industry
28.81 MILES
A tour around a hydroelectric power station might not sound that promising, but this is one industrial landmark that's worth a detour. The Tysso 1 power…
28.25 MILES
Voss' stone church occupies the site of an ancient pagan temple. A Gothic-style stone church was built here in the mid-13th century and although the…
17.59 MILES
This excellent open-air museum is a repository for the cultural heritage of the Hardanger region. Wander through its collection of historic homes, boats,…
6.5 MILES
Plunging almost 300m off the Hardangervidda plateau to the valley floor below, these falls, 12km north of Eidfjord in the Simadalen valley, are among the…
14.44 MILES
Built in around 1180, this is one of Norway's oldest stone churches. It was restored in the 1960s; the walls still bear traces of lime-and-chalk paintings…
