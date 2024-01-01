Hardangervidda Natursenter

Bergen & the Southwestern Fjords

For an all-encompassing overview of the Hardangervidda National Park, this excellent visitor centre should be your first port of call. Interactive exhibits explore the park's flora and fauna, while staff provide copious information on the many activities you can get up to, from hiking to skiing.

Nearby Bergen & the Southwestern Fjords attractions

1. Vøringsfossen

4.06 MILES

At the summit after a steep 20km drive, and where Hardangervidda begins, is the stunning, 182m-high Vøringfoss Waterfall. There are actually numerous…

2. Kjeåsen Farm

5.7 MILES

Perched 600m above Eidfjord are two farms that were, until 1974, completely inaccessible by road. Until then, residents had no choice but to lug all their…

3. Skytjefossen

6.5 MILES

Plunging almost 300m off the Hardangervidda plateau to the valley floor below, these falls, 12km north of Eidfjord in the Simadalen valley, are among the…

5. Ulvik Frukt & Cidreri

12.51 MILES

Sample homemade apple juices and ciders, plus fresh apples and cherries, at this welcoming fruit farm.

6. Kinsarvik Stone Church

14.44 MILES

Built in around 1180, this is one of Norway's oldest stone churches. It was restored in the 1960s; the walls still bear traces of lime-and-chalk paintings…

7. Hardanger Folk Museum

17.59 MILES

This excellent open-air museum is a repository for the cultural heritage of the Hardanger region. Wander through its collection of historic homes, boats,…

8. Grieg's Hut

17.61 MILES

The one-time retreat of Norwegian composer Edvard Grieg is in the garden of Hotel Ullensvang.