A high summer pilgrimage to this farm, a short distance east of Øystese, rewards with strawberries ripe in June and a bounty of raspberries, cherries, plums and apples in July. A cafe serves great apple juice and a rustic apple cake, as well as lefse (flat bread) and waffles. Come on Sunday afternoon for a homey late lunch (mains 165kr).

Tours can be arranged for groups, but it's often possible to tag along.