US light artist James Turrell is known for his fascination with light, and has created a series of 'skyspaces' around the world, which are geometrical viewing chambers with an open roof aperture letting in the light. The Hardanger Skyspace was built in 2011 beside the fjord; it's only open at sunset, and places are limited, so bookings are required.

As the sun sets, the combination of light and colour reframed through the aperture can be quite breathtaking.