Baroniet Rosendal

Norway's only baronial mansion dates back to 1665 and sits on a gentle rise above the town. The period interiors include a collection of tapestries, an intact library and beautiful examples of Meissen and Royal Danish porcelain. Outside there is a stunning Renaissance rose garden. Admission to the manor includes a guided tour, and in summer there are evening concerts.

To make a day of it, stop in for lunch at the delightful restored greenhouse (mains 179kr to 289kr). For something really special, you can also book for a three- or five-course feast in the manor's lavish Blue Dining Room.

The manor also offers accommodation in the farm annexe.