Signposted off the road running to Baroniet Rosendal, this intriguing little open-air gallery has rock monoliths from the Folgefonna region that have been sculpted and smoothed to stunning effect to show the region's geological diversity; some of it is the work of contemporary artist Bård Breivik. A path runs from an antique sawmill up through the park.

Carved tables are a good choice for a picnic lunch.