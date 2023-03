Under the direction of the Kunsthuset Kabuso, this permanent collection of the work of Ingebrigt Vik (1867–1927), one of Norway's best-loved sculptors, is housed in a beautiful and unusual early Modernist pavilion designed by Torgeir Alvsaker. His striking pieces crafted in bronze, plaster and marble are on display here.

Vik was born in Øystese, and although he spent most of his working life in Paris, he returned to the fjords in his last years.