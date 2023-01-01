The Kunsthuset Kabuso runs a fascinating program that features big-name contemporary artists (Damien Hirst, Matthew Barney and James Turrell have all exhibited here in the past) during most of the year, with summer shows that focus on Norwegian identity and traditional, often local, work.

Light artist James Turrell's permanent piece, the Hardanger Skyspace, can be seen down by the fjord.

The museum also has a range of concerts right across the musical spectrum year-round; the small theatre has fantastic acoustics.