3-Day Hiking Break in Montenegro Inclusive of 3 Hikes, Lake Cruise and Full Board Accommodation

Day 1 – Piva Lake Hike and Cruise We will collect you from your accommodation and after a scenic drive to the north and a home cooked breakfast we head out for approx. 7 km of casual hiking through undisturbed nature to experience the contrast of the rolling hills and steep cliffs towering the Piva Lake. The hike finishes down on the banks of the lake where you embark for a 2 hr. Piva Lake Cruise, during which time you may wish to try your hand at a spot of fishing, take a refreshing dip or just sit back & enjoy the stunning scenery! Upon returning to the ethno-village, lunch is served, and then there’s time to relax before dinner and an overnight stay.Day 2 – Glacier Lake Hike After an early breakfast and a short drive to the village of Stabna the 'Glacier Lake Hike' commences. This circular hike takes you through a diversity of fields, forests and gravel tracks until the lakes come into view. There are 2 stunning lakes to visit, the upper situated at 1300 metres above sea level, where after a short distance to a spring you will enjoy your packed lunch, whilst soaking in the beautiful surroundings and stunning views of upper lake! This tour will last approx. 6 hours (including breaks) before returning to the ethno village for a well-deserved dinner and overnight stay, with an optional visit to a Jazz Café to sample some home -made ‘mead’ (honey liquor) on the return journey.Day 3 – Ice Cave HikeThe day starts with a hearty breakfast before a short drive to nearby dairy farm, from where the ‘Ice Cave Hike’ starts. You will hike mainly on logging trails, through the dense forest which offers welcome shade on a summer’s day & a variety of wild seasonal fruits (strawberries, raspberries and blackberries). The hike will take us to the Ice Cave, once used by locals to harvest the ice for use in the dairy farms. This tour lasts approx. 5 to 6 hours and it finishes back at the farm for a homemade lunch before a return transfer to your accommodation.