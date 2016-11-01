Welcome to Northern Montenegro
The region’s main drawcards are its three national parks. Durmitor is a dizzying combination of soaring peaks and the plunging depths of the Tara River Canyon, making for spectacular skiing in winter and rip-roaring rafting in summer. The remote treks and trails of Prokletije’s Accursed Mountains are more heaven than hell for serious alpinists, while the less hard-core can catch their breath in Biogradska Gora’s gentle lakes and timeless forests.
There’s not much in the way of infrastructure outside of Kolašin and Žabljak, but don’t let that stop you. Hire a car, steady your nerves, and let the twisty, turny, white-knuckle roads take you where they will.
Raft docks-Zugica luka: 14km rafting. Arrival to the camp, or Zabljak in the early morning and preparation for the rafting where each tour participant receives appropriate gear (neopren suit, boots, safety jacket, helmet and a paddle). Afterwards, we descend down the most beautiful part of the Tara canyon during the 3 hours (14km) of the tour duration with photo and swimming breaks. Refreshments and a break at Ljutica river, the shortest river in Europe and biggest spring of fresh water in the world (1000 liters water per second). There will be a photo safari underneath the bridge, before we arrive to Zugica luka for the termination of the tour. We return to the camp with our vehicles where we will organize lunch (lamb, fish, and traditional cast iron dish 'sac' meals). After lunch the tour terminates.Visitors have the opportunity to visit the Black Lake in Žabljak where the price of the ticket (3€) is already included in the NP Durmitor tax.
Day 1 We will collect you from your accommodation and after a scenic drive to the north and a home cooked breakfast the preparation for rafting begins! Once the safety brief & issuing of equipment is complete, load the rafts and take a short drive to the river. During this thrilling tour, you will have approx. 2.5 hours of rafting on the most attractive rapids of the Tara River, a visit to a waterfall and plenty of opportunities for photos and swimming. Then it is a short drive back to the rafting camp for a domestic lunch. After lunch, enjoy a leisurely drive (with an option to stop off at the Piva Monastery on the way) and make your way to the ethno-village where you will stay the night and have dinner in a 'konoba' (traditional restaurant). Day 2The day starts with a hearty breakfast before heading out for approx. 5 km of casual hiking through undisturbed nature to experience the contrast of the rolling hills & steep cliffs towering the Piva Lake. Finish you hike down on the banks of the lake where you embark for a 2 hr. Piva Lake Cruise, during which time you may wish to try your hand at a spot of fishing, take a refreshing dip or just sit back and enjoy the stunning scenery! Upon returning to the ethno-village, lunch is served, and then there’s time to relax before dinner and another overnight stay.
Day 1 – Piva Lake Hike and Cruise We will collect you from your accommodation and after a scenic drive to the north and a home cooked breakfast we head out for approx. 7 km of casual hiking through undisturbed nature to experience the contrast of the rolling hills and steep cliffs towering the Piva Lake. The hike finishes down on the banks of the lake where you embark for a 2 hr. Piva Lake Cruise, during which time you may wish to try your hand at a spot of fishing, take a refreshing dip or just sit back & enjoy the stunning scenery! Upon returning to the ethno-village, lunch is served, and then there’s time to relax before dinner and an overnight stay.Day 2 – Glacier Lake Hike After an early breakfast and a short drive to the village of Stabna the 'Glacier Lake Hike' commences. This circular hike takes you through a diversity of fields, forests and gravel tracks until the lakes come into view. There are 2 stunning lakes to visit, the upper situated at 1300 metres above sea level, where after a short distance to a spring you will enjoy your packed lunch, whilst soaking in the beautiful surroundings and stunning views of upper lake! This tour will last approx. 6 hours (including breaks) before returning to the ethno village for a well-deserved dinner and overnight stay, with an optional visit to a Jazz Café to sample some home -made ‘mead’ (honey liquor) on the return journey.Day 3 – Ice Cave HikeThe day starts with a hearty breakfast before a short drive to nearby dairy farm, from where the ‘Ice Cave Hike’ starts. You will hike mainly on logging trails, through the dense forest which offers welcome shade on a summer’s day & a variety of wild seasonal fruits (strawberries, raspberries and blackberries). The hike will take us to the Ice Cave, once used by locals to harvest the ice for use in the dairy farms. This tour lasts approx. 5 to 6 hours and it finishes back at the farm for a homemade lunch before a return transfer to your accommodation.
At the crossroads between East and West, the Balkan Peninsula is a hidden gem waiting to be discovered. From the coastal city of Dubrovnik up into the mountains of Montenegro and the highest peak in Bosnia, cross the Balkans on two feet. Surrounded by medieval and modern history among lakes and canyons, this is the ideal setting for some of the best trekking that the Balkans has to offer.