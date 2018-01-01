5-Day Sailing Cruise on West Coast of Mauritius

DAY 1: Arrival in Mauritius and welcome on your catamaran in the small bay of Cap Malheureux, located at the very north of the island. Boarding at 12h00 (noon), for a briefing on safety and the program of the cruise. After lunch, your catamaran will head on the very north of the island and will stop at Cap Malheureux bay for the night, with the famous red-roofed church as a sentinel.DAY 2: This morning you will have the opportunity to visit the Domaine de Labourdonnais Sugar Estate with its castle and its beautiful gardens, old orchards and rum factory (in the excursions package). On your way back you will be amazed by your visit of a world-renowned factory of model boats. After lunch on board, you will start sailing to L’Ile Plate and Ilot Gabriel. Depending on the meteorological conditions you will stop for snorkelling in the bay of Palissades or in the west coast of L’Ile Plate. Your catamaran will then moor in the lagoon of Ilot Gabriel. You will spend the afternoon as a Robinson Crusoe, discovering the beauty, the seclusion and the quietness of this mooring located in the middle of blue lagoon, between L’Ile Plate and Ilot Gabriel. DAY 3: After an early swim and a beautiful morning in these secluded islands, we will sail ssouth-westto the bay of Rivière Noire. Quiet night on the anchor in this fine fishermen village now converted into a favoured touristic location. A nice bay, protected from the winds by a majestic mountain range will be your scenery for the night.DAY 4: After a hearty breakfast, during the optional excursion you will visit the village of Chamarel where you will discover the magic of the coloured earths and the fantastic view on the lagoon. You will then visit a rum distillery and enjoy a delicious typical lunch. Then your catamaran will sail in this southern part of the island so that you can explore snorkelling and swimming spots. Depending on the sea, you will either disembark on the mythical beach of Tamarin or discover the mouth of Rempart river with a sea kayak.After this active day you will spend a quiet night at La Balise Marina, ready to pack your souvenirs and the wonderful memories of this cruise.DAY 5: Disembarkation after breakfast at 8h00 am.