3-Day Taman Negara Adventure from Kuala Lumpur

Day 1: Kuala Lumpur - Kuala Tembeling - Taman Negara (L, D)Depart from Kuala Lumpur for a three-hour drive to the rural town of Jerantut. Here, you’ll stop for lunch and a short rest before proceeding to Kuala Tahan. From here, enjoy a short boat ride to the park headquarters. Along the way on this scenic journey, you’ll see kampongs (Malaysian wooden houses), local fishermen, monkeys and jungle vegetation. Arrive and enjoy your evening of leisure After dinner (included in tour), watch a video presentation giving an overview of Taman Negara and embark on a night jungle walk with park rangers. You’ll explore the jungle from a different perspective and possibly see nocturnal animals.Overnight: 4-star Mutiara Taman Negara Resort or similarDay 2: Taman Negara (B, L, D)The itinerary for day two may vary depending on the season and availability of the park facilities. A common activity is to walk along the canopy walkway. The canopy is suspended 82 feet (25 meters) above the ground between massive trees and allows for close-up views of the higher reaches of the forest. After the canopy walk, go on a jungle trek to Teresik Hill. From here, you’ll be able to view Mt Tahan, the highest mountain in peninsular Malaysia, soaring to 7,186 feet (2,178 meters). During the trek, you’ll learn about the fundamentals of jungle survival, jungle ecology and flora identification from your guide. Returning back to the park headquarters on a different trail, you’ll pass Lubok Simpon water hole where you can jump in for a swim. At night, you’ll have the option to participate in an animal 'vigil' at the tree house. However, sighting of animals is not guaranteed. Overnight: 4-star Mutiara Taman Negara ResortDay 3: Taman Negara - Kuala Lumpur (B, L)After breakfast, you will take the return journey to Kuala Lumpur.