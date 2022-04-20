Sitting atop leafy Robson Heights, this vividly decorated multistorey Chinese temple, dedicated to Thean Hou, the heavenly queen, affords wonderful views…
Lake Gardens, Brickfields & Bangsar
Born of the British desire to fashion the teeming jungle into a pleasant park, the Lake Gardens (now officially named Tun Abdul Razak Heritage Park) remains a lush breathing space at KL's heart and home to top museums, themed parks and other monuments and sights. The transport and business hub KL Sentral and neighbouring Brickfields are immediately south of here.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Lake Gardens, Brickfields & Bangsar.
See
Thean Hou Temple
Sitting atop leafy Robson Heights, this vividly decorated multistorey Chinese temple, dedicated to Thean Hou, the heavenly queen, affords wonderful views…
See
Islamic Arts Museum Malaysia
Inhabiting a building that's nearly as impressive as its collection, this museum showcases Islamic decorative arts from around the globe. Scale models of…
See
Lake Gardens – Tun Abdul Razak Heritage Park
This 70-hectare lush, beautifully landscaped park is most commonly known by its colonial-era moniker: the Lake Gardens (Tasik Perdana in Malay). This is…
See
National Monument
On a palm-fringed plaza, with fine views of KL's skyscrapers, stands this bombastic monument. Commemorating military sacrifices in the name of Malaysian…
See
Taman Tugu
The first stages of this 27-hectare park have opened in recent years, with the third and final stage originally due for completion some time in 2020. It…
See
Kebun-Kebun Bangsar
A community group led by local architect Ng Seksan has created this garden on an 8-acre linear strip of land reserved for the national electricity company…
See
KL Bird Park
More than 3000 birds flutter and soar through this 21-hectare aviary. Some 200 species of (mostly) Asian birds can be spotted here, from strutting…
See
Galeri Prima
In an expansive double-storey building, this hidden gem promotes local art heavyweights and emerging names like Zarina Abdullah and Anassuwandi Ahmad. The…
See
Royal Museum
You can tour the first two floors of this grand mansion, originally built as a family home in 1928 by Chinese tin tycoon Chan Wing. From 1957 it served as…
