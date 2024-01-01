Cameron Valley Tea House 1

Cameron Highlands

LoginSave

Views over the plantation are breathtaking from this easy roadside pullover on the road between Ringlet and Tanah Rata. There are no guided tours, but you can wander around parts of the plantation and there’s a tea house, attractively set overlooking the estate. It's 4km south of Tanah Rata.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Kellie’s Castle

    Kellie’s Castle

    19.34 MILES

    Steeped in tragic legend, this monument to British eccentricity stands marooned by the highway, 5km east of Batu Gajah. Known as Kellie’s Folly, the…

  • Boh Sungei Palas Tea Estate

    Boh Sungei Palas Tea Estate

    5.36 MILES

    If there's time for only one tea-themed experience in the highlands, make it this spectacularly situated plantation, with its own tea interpretation…

  • Sam Poh Tong

    Sam Poh Tong

    18.93 MILES

    First discovered by a monk in 1890, this cavern, 5km south of Ipoh, is now a riot of religious statuary and pagoda tiles. The entrance pavilion is grand…

  • Sam Poh Temple

    Sam Poh Temple

    2.83 MILES

    This scarlet-and-yellow temple complex, just south of Brinchang, about 1km off the main road, is stacked high with gleaming golden statues of Chinese…

  • Kek Look Tong

    Kek Look Tong

    17.94 MILES

    With a craggy cave mouth beneath a towering cliff, Kek Look Tong (1920) has the most impressive approach of all Ipoh's temples. Three Sages dominate the…

  • Perak Tong

    Perak Tong

    22.61 MILES

    Developed in 1926 by Chinese Buddhists Chong Sen Yee and his wife, this temple (7km north of Ipoh) is popular for its mesmerising murals and panoramic…

  • Gua Tempurung

    Gua Tempurung

    12.67 MILES

    If you only do one thing in Gopeng, explore the 'Coconut Cave', named for its domelike interior. The easy option is the 'Golden Flowstone' walk, a self…

  • Lost World of Tambun

    Lost World of Tambun

    18.81 MILES

    When humidity makes the kids whimper, locals bring their families to this ostentatious water park, 8km north of Ipoh. As if the backdrop of jungle-furred…

View more attractions

Nearby Cameron Highlands attractions

1. Sri Tehndayuthapany Swamy

2.62 MILES

Located just south of Brinchang is this colourful Hindu place of worship, festooned with Tamil Nadu–style sculptures. It's just north of the golf course.

2. Sam Poh Temple

2.83 MILES

This scarlet-and-yellow temple complex, just south of Brinchang, about 1km off the main road, is stacked high with gleaming golden statues of Chinese…

3. Cactus Valley

3.08 MILES

The highlands' reputation for fresh air and greenery has inspired entrepreneurial locals to found myriad plant-themed attractions. One is this ornamental…

4. Kok Lim Strawberry Farm

3.38 MILES

Just north of Brinchang, this standard strawberry-picking farm charges RM30 for 500g of berries plucked by your own hands.

5. Time Tunnel

3.39 MILES

Not hiking today? Explore a warren of regional miscellany instead. There are displays on wartime history and the 1962 landslide, but this is less a museum…

6. Boh Tea Garden

3.44 MILES

Velvety green views are glorious from this out-of-the-way tea plantation, though it's a long drive to get here (allow 40 minutes from Tanah Rata and use…

7. Raaju’s Hill Strawberry Farm

4.34 MILES

Locals believe that the way the evening mist hits this valley-tucked berry farm is the reason its fruit tastes so sweet. If berry picking (RM30 for two…

8. Cameron Butterfly Farm

4.51 MILES

One of the highlands' most popular attractions is this large greenhouse filled with tropical plants, attended by fluttering hordes of butterflies. Close…