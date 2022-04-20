Getty Images

Chinatown, Merdeka Square & Bukit Nanas

You don't have to look too hard to find traces of old KL in Chinatown's shophouse-lined streets, which border the confluence of the Klang and Gombak rivers. This is where the city was born, reached its teenage years with the development of Chinatown and celebrated its late 20s with the establishment of the British colonial ensemble around Merdeka Square. The Malay fort that once topped the jungle-clad hill Bukit Nanas has long gone, replaced by one of the city's most recognisable landmarks, the Menara KL telecommunications tower.

Explore Chinatown, Merdeka Square & Bukit Nanas

  • Menara KL

    Although the Petronas Towers are taller, the 421m Menara KL, rising from the crest of Bukit Nanas, offers the best city views. The bulb at the top…

  • Masjid Jamek Sultan Abdul Samad

    This graceful, onion-domed mosque, designed by British architect AB Hubback, borrows Mogul and Moorish styles with its brick-and-plaster banded minarets…

  • S

    Sin Sze Si Ya Temple

    Kuala Lumpur's oldest Chinese temple (1864) was built on the instructions of Kapitan Yap Ah Loy and is dedicated to Sin Sze Ya and Si Sze Ya, two Chinese…

  • Merdeka Square

    The huge open square, where Malaysian independence was declared in 1957, is speared by a 95m flagpole, one of the world's tallest. In the British era, the…

  • KL Forest Eco Park

    KL's urban roar is replaced by buzzing insects and cackling birdlife at this forest of tropical hardwoods, covering 9.37 hectares in the heart of the city…

  • Sri Mahamariamman Temple

    Rising almost 23m above this lively Hindu temple is its gopuram, a tower decorated with colourful Hindu gods. Founded in 1873, making it one of the oldest…

  • Guandi Temple

    Founded in 1886, this atmospheric temple offers photogenic high ceilings, red walls, tiled eaves and pointy gable ends. It's dedicated to Guandi, a…

  • Sampan Boy Mural

    Covering the side of a building and overlooking a parking lot, the subject of star Lithuanian street artist Ernest Zacharevic's first contribution to KL's…

  • S

    Stadium Merdeka

    Built for the declaration of independence in 1957, this open-air stadium is where Malaysia’s first prime minister, Tunku Abdul Rahman, famously punched…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Chinatown, Merdeka Square & Bukit Nanas.

  • See

    Menara KL

    Although the Petronas Towers are taller, the 421m Menara KL, rising from the crest of Bukit Nanas, offers the best city views. The bulb at the top…

  • See

    Masjid Jamek Sultan Abdul Samad

    This graceful, onion-domed mosque, designed by British architect AB Hubback, borrows Mogul and Moorish styles with its brick-and-plaster banded minarets…

  • See

    Sin Sze Si Ya Temple

    Kuala Lumpur's oldest Chinese temple (1864) was built on the instructions of Kapitan Yap Ah Loy and is dedicated to Sin Sze Ya and Si Sze Ya, two Chinese…

  • See

    Merdeka Square

    The huge open square, where Malaysian independence was declared in 1957, is speared by a 95m flagpole, one of the world's tallest. In the British era, the…

  • See

    KL Forest Eco Park

    KL's urban roar is replaced by buzzing insects and cackling birdlife at this forest of tropical hardwoods, covering 9.37 hectares in the heart of the city…

  • See

    Sri Mahamariamman Temple

    Rising almost 23m above this lively Hindu temple is its gopuram, a tower decorated with colourful Hindu gods. Founded in 1873, making it one of the oldest…

  • See

    Guandi Temple

    Founded in 1886, this atmospheric temple offers photogenic high ceilings, red walls, tiled eaves and pointy gable ends. It's dedicated to Guandi, a…

  • See

    Sampan Boy Mural

    Covering the side of a building and overlooking a parking lot, the subject of star Lithuanian street artist Ernest Zacharevic's first contribution to KL's…

  • See

    Stadium Merdeka

    Built for the declaration of independence in 1957, this open-air stadium is where Malaysia’s first prime minister, Tunku Abdul Rahman, famously punched…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Chinatown, Merdeka Square & Bukit Nanas

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.