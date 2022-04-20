Although the Petronas Towers are taller, the 421m Menara KL, rising from the crest of Bukit Nanas, offers the best city views. The bulb at the top…
Chinatown, Merdeka Square & Bukit Nanas
You don't have to look too hard to find traces of old KL in Chinatown's shophouse-lined streets, which border the confluence of the Klang and Gombak rivers. This is where the city was born, reached its teenage years with the development of Chinatown and celebrated its late 20s with the establishment of the British colonial ensemble around Merdeka Square. The Malay fort that once topped the jungle-clad hill Bukit Nanas has long gone, replaced by one of the city's most recognisable landmarks, the Menara KL telecommunications tower.
Explore Chinatown, Merdeka Square & Bukit Nanas
- Menara KL
Although the Petronas Towers are taller, the 421m Menara KL, rising from the crest of Bukit Nanas, offers the best city views. The bulb at the top…
- Masjid Jamek Sultan Abdul Samad
This graceful, onion-domed mosque, designed by British architect AB Hubback, borrows Mogul and Moorish styles with its brick-and-plaster banded minarets…
- SSin Sze Si Ya Temple
Kuala Lumpur's oldest Chinese temple (1864) was built on the instructions of Kapitan Yap Ah Loy and is dedicated to Sin Sze Ya and Si Sze Ya, two Chinese…
- Merdeka Square
The huge open square, where Malaysian independence was declared in 1957, is speared by a 95m flagpole, one of the world's tallest. In the British era, the…
- KL Forest Eco Park
KL's urban roar is replaced by buzzing insects and cackling birdlife at this forest of tropical hardwoods, covering 9.37 hectares in the heart of the city…
- Sri Mahamariamman Temple
Rising almost 23m above this lively Hindu temple is its gopuram, a tower decorated with colourful Hindu gods. Founded in 1873, making it one of the oldest…
- Guandi Temple
Founded in 1886, this atmospheric temple offers photogenic high ceilings, red walls, tiled eaves and pointy gable ends. It's dedicated to Guandi, a…
- Sampan Boy Mural
Covering the side of a building and overlooking a parking lot, the subject of star Lithuanian street artist Ernest Zacharevic's first contribution to KL's…
- SStadium Merdeka
Built for the declaration of independence in 1957, this open-air stadium is where Malaysia’s first prime minister, Tunku Abdul Rahman, famously punched…
