Silky beaches, prehistoric treasures, haunting mines – Sardinia's southwest is rich in history and natural beauty. The main drawcard is its thrilling coastline, which stretches from the great untamed sands of the Costa Verde to the cliff-bound coves of the Iglesiente and the seductive bays of the Costa del Sud. Offshore, the Isola di San Pietro and Isola di Sant'Antioco boast their own distinctive charms: San Pietro with its animated and instantly likeable atmosphere, and Sant'Antioco with its earthy character and rich archaeological legacy.

Inland, there's a rather melancholy feel to the area around Iglesias, the southwest's charming main town. This was once the island's mining heartland and the silent hills are today pitted with abandoned mines, many of which have been resurrected as museums and visitor attractions. Further in, the Marmilla's voluptuous green countryside harbours rich archaeological pickings, including Sardinia's greatest nuraghe, the Unesco-listed Nuraghe Su Nuraxi.