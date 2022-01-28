An impressive Roman temple set in bucolic scenery 9km south of Fluminimaggiore, the Tempio di Antas has stood in isolation since the 3rd century AD. Built…
Southwestern Sardinia
Silky beaches, prehistoric treasures, haunting mines – Sardinia's southwest is rich in history and natural beauty. The main drawcard is its thrilling coastline, which stretches from the great untamed sands of the Costa Verde to the cliff-bound coves of the Iglesiente and the seductive bays of the Costa del Sud. Offshore, the Isola di San Pietro and Isola di Sant'Antioco boast their own distinctive charms: San Pietro with its animated and instantly likeable atmosphere, and Sant'Antioco with its earthy character and rich archaeological legacy.
Inland, there's a rather melancholy feel to the area around Iglesias, the southwest's charming main town. This was once the island's mining heartland and the silent hills are today pitted with abandoned mines, many of which have been resurrected as museums and visitor attractions. Further in, the Marmilla's voluptuous green countryside harbours rich archaeological pickings, including Sardinia's greatest nuraghe, the Unesco-listed Nuraghe Su Nuraxi.
Explore Southwestern Sardinia
- TTempio di Antas
An impressive Roman temple set in bucolic scenery 9km south of Fluminimaggiore, the Tempio di Antas has stood in isolation since the 3rd century AD. Built…
- PPorto Flavia
A marvel of early-20th-century engineering, Porto Flavia is a port dug into cliffs 50m above the sea. Consisting of two 600m tunnels and an ingenious…
- MMuseo Archeologico Ferruccio Barreca
This great little museum is one of the best in southern Sardinia. It has a fascinating collection of local archaeological finds, as well as models of…
- CCala Domestica Beach
A sensational sandy beach wedged into a natural inlet between craggy rocks, Cala Domestica is a heavenly spot. Its shallow blue waters are ideal for…
- BBelvedere
This panoramic terrace, accessible by a cliffside path from Nebida's southern entrance, commands fabulous views. Dominating the seascape is the 133m-high…
- CCapo Sandalo
The westernmost point of the island, Capo Sandalo is a superb vantage point, commanding breathtaking views down the cliff-bound coast. From the car park…
- NNora
About 4km from Pula, Nora's ruins are all that remain of what was once one of Sardinia's most powerful cities. Founded by Phoenicians in the 8th century…
- NNecropoli di Montessu
One of Sardinia's most important archaeological sites, this ancient necropolis occupies a natural rocky amphitheatre in the verdant countryside near…
- CCala Fico
On the island's northwest coast, the rocky inlet of Cala Fico is one of the island's hidden beauty spots and, along with Isola del Corno, home to a…
