From urban clamour and cultural gems to wild, inhospitable mountains and thrilling coastlines, Sardinia’s southeast makes for a wonderful introduction to the island.

The main gateway is Cagliari, Sardinia's largest city. Cultured and cosmopolitan, the island’s historic capital is a joy to explore with its bristling waterfront, colourful alleyways and formidable hilltop citadel. Its museums, galleries and baroque churches are among Sardinia’s best, harbouring innumerable treasures. Yet for all its riches, Cagliari remains a busy working port and a trip here is as much about the simple pleasures as sightseeing: seafood dinners in neighbourhood trattorias, people-watching at pavement cafes, strolling through medieval alleyways.

East of Cagliari, the landscape becomes increasingly wild as urban sprawl gives way to the verdant, wooded mountains of the Sarrabus. This great unspoilt wilderness boasts inspiring scenery and magnificent white beaches at Villasimius and the Costa Rei, two of the area’s most popular summer destinations.