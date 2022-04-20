About 1km out of town, on the road to Cala Spalmatore, this museum exhibits finds from a 1st-century shipwreck. The two modest rooms are presided over by…
Isola Maddalena
Just over the water from Palau, the pink-granite island of Maddalena lies at the heart of the archipelago. From the moment you dock, you’ll be taken by the urbane character of the place, its cobbled piazzas and infectious holiday atmosphere.
Until the end of the 17th century, the island’s small population lived mainly in the interior, farming a meagre living out of the poor soil. But when the Sardo-Piedmontese navy arrived in 1767 to establish a naval base, residents gladly gave up their hilltops and relocated to the growing village around Cala Gavetta, now La Maddalena’s main port.
Explore Isola Maddalena
- MMuseo Archeologico Navale
About 1km out of town, on the road to Cala Spalmatore, this museum exhibits finds from a 1st-century shipwreck. The two modest rooms are presided over by…
- MMuseo Diocesano
You could pass half an hour or so inspecting the religious bits and bobs at this museum in the back of the modern Chiesa di Santa Maria Maddalena.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Isola Maddalena.
See
Museo Archeologico Navale
About 1km out of town, on the road to Cala Spalmatore, this museum exhibits finds from a 1st-century shipwreck. The two modest rooms are presided over by…
See
Museo Diocesano
You could pass half an hour or so inspecting the religious bits and bobs at this museum in the back of the modern Chiesa di Santa Maria Maddalena.
Guidebooks
Learn more about Isola Maddalena
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.