Just over the water from Palau, the pink-granite island of Maddalena lies at the heart of the archipelago. From the moment you dock, you’ll be taken by the urbane character of the place, its cobbled piazzas and infectious holiday atmosphere.

Until the end of the 17th century, the island’s small population lived mainly in the interior, farming a meagre living out of the poor soil. But when the Sardo-Piedmontese navy arrived in 1767 to establish a naval base, residents gladly gave up their hilltops and relocated to the growing village around Cala Gavetta, now La Maddalena’s main port.