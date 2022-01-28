The last beachette of the gulf, Cala Goloritzè rivals the best. At the southern end, bizarre limestone formations soar away from the cliffside. Among them…
Golfo di Orosei
For sheer stop-dead-in-your-tracks beauty, there are few places to match this gulf, forming the seaward section of the glorious Parco Nazionale del Golfo di Orosei e del Gennargentu. Here the high mountains of the Gennargentu abruptly meet the sea, forming a crescent of dramatic cliffs riven by false inlets, scattered with horseshoe-shaped bays and lapped by exquisitely aquamarine waters. Beach space is at a premium in summer, but there’s room for everyone, especially in the rugged, elemental hinterland.
Explore Golfo di Orosei
- Cala Goloritzè
The last beachette of the gulf, Cala Goloritzè rivals the best. At the southern end, bizarre limestone formations soar away from the cliffside. Among them…
- CCala Mariolu
Reachable only by boat or by a demanding three-hour trek from the Altopiano del Golgo, Cala Mariolu is arguably one of the most sublime spots on the coast…
- Grotta del Bue Marino
It’s a scenic 40-minute hike from Cala Fuili, or a speedy boat ride from Cala Gonone, to this enchanting grotto. It was the last island refuge of the rare…
- CCala Luna
A favourite with rock climbers, this wildly beautiful crescent-shaped bay is backed by a lush ravine, framed by cave-pitted cliffs and pummelled by…
- CCala Fuili
About 3.5km south of town (follow Viale del Bue Marino) is this captivating rocky inlet backed by a deep green valley. From here you can hike over the…
- SSpiaggia Bidderosa
North of the Marina di Orosei, this beach forms part of a nature reserve and never gets too busy because visitor numbers are restricted. A 4km trail leads…
- CCala Sisine
A stunning stretch of sand and pebbles backed by a deep, verdant valley, Cala Sisine is most easily reached by boat from Cala Gonone. Intrepid hikers can…
- CCala Biriola
Only reachable by boat from Cala Gonone or Arbatax, this enchanting beach boasts crystal clear, celestial-blue waters backed by the Golfo di Orosei's…
- GGrotta di Ispinigoli
A short drive north of Dorgali, off the SS125, the fairy-tale-like Grotta di Ispinigoli is a veritable forest of glittering rock formations, including the…
