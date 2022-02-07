The last beachette of the gulf, Cala Goloritzè rivals the best. At the southern end, bizarre limestone formations soar away from the cliffside. Among them…
Eastern Sardinia
Nowhere else in Sardinia is nature as overwhelming a force as it is in the wild, wild east, where the Supramonte’s imperious limestone mountains roll down to the Golfo di Orosei’s cliffs and startling aquamarine waters. Who knows where that winding country road might lead you? Perhaps to deep valleys concealing prehistoric caves and Bronze Age nuraghi, to the lonesome villages of the Barbagia steeped in bandit legends, or to forests where wild pigs snuffle amid centuries-old holm oaks. Neither time nor trend obsessed, this region is refreshingly authentic.
Outdoor action abounds: drop anchor along the coast in a string of pearly-white bays, multipitch climb upon cliffs thrusting up out of the sea, pedal mountain bikes along old mule trails, and hike atop peaks and through ravines only reachable on foot. True, the Costa Smeralda attracts more celebrities, but the real rock stars and rolling stones are right here.
Explore Eastern Sardinia
- Cala Goloritzè
The last beachette of the gulf, Cala Goloritzè rivals the best. At the southern end, bizarre limestone formations soar away from the cliffside. Among them…
- CCala Mariolu
Reachable only by boat or by a demanding three-hour trek from the Altopiano del Golgo, Cala Mariolu is arguably one of the most sublime spots on the coast…
- Gola Su Gorropu
Sardinia's most spectacular gorge is flanked by limestone walls towering up to 500m in height. The endemic (and endangered) Aquilegia nuragica plant grows…
- MMuseo Etnografico Sardo
Beautifully renovated in 2016, this museum zooms in on Sardinian folklore, harbouring a peerless collection of filigree jewellery, carpets, tapestries,…
- Grotta del Bue Marino
It’s a scenic 40-minute hike from Cala Fuili, or a speedy boat ride from Cala Gonone, to this enchanting grotto. It was the last island refuge of the rare…
- Parco Nazionale del Golfo di Orosei e del Gennargentu
The Parco Nazionale del Golfo di Orosei e del Gennargentu is Sardinia’s largest national park, taking in the rugged Supramonte plateau and the spectacular…
- CCala Luna
A favourite with rock climbers, this wildly beautiful crescent-shaped bay is backed by a lush ravine, framed by cave-pitted cliffs and pummelled by…
- CCala Fuili
About 3.5km south of town (follow Viale del Bue Marino) is this captivating rocky inlet backed by a deep green valley. From here you can hike over the…
- SSpiaggia Bidderosa
North of the Marina di Orosei, this beach forms part of a nature reserve and never gets too busy because visitor numbers are restricted. A 4km trail leads…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Eastern Sardinia.
See
Cala Goloritzè
The last beachette of the gulf, Cala Goloritzè rivals the best. At the southern end, bizarre limestone formations soar away from the cliffside. Among them…
See
Cala Mariolu
Reachable only by boat or by a demanding three-hour trek from the Altopiano del Golgo, Cala Mariolu is arguably one of the most sublime spots on the coast…
See
Gola Su Gorropu
Sardinia's most spectacular gorge is flanked by limestone walls towering up to 500m in height. The endemic (and endangered) Aquilegia nuragica plant grows…
See
Museo Etnografico Sardo
Beautifully renovated in 2016, this museum zooms in on Sardinian folklore, harbouring a peerless collection of filigree jewellery, carpets, tapestries,…
See
Grotta del Bue Marino
It’s a scenic 40-minute hike from Cala Fuili, or a speedy boat ride from Cala Gonone, to this enchanting grotto. It was the last island refuge of the rare…
See
Parco Nazionale del Golfo di Orosei e del Gennargentu
The Parco Nazionale del Golfo di Orosei e del Gennargentu is Sardinia’s largest national park, taking in the rugged Supramonte plateau and the spectacular…
See
Cala Luna
A favourite with rock climbers, this wildly beautiful crescent-shaped bay is backed by a lush ravine, framed by cave-pitted cliffs and pummelled by…
See
Cala Fuili
About 3.5km south of town (follow Viale del Bue Marino) is this captivating rocky inlet backed by a deep green valley. From here you can hike over the…
See
Spiaggia Bidderosa
North of the Marina di Orosei, this beach forms part of a nature reserve and never gets too busy because visitor numbers are restricted. A 4km trail leads…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Eastern Sardinia
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.