Valle d’Itria

Between the Ionian and Adriatic coasts rises the great limestone plateau of the Murgia (473m). It has a strange karst geology: the landscape is riddled with holes and ravines through which small streams and rivers gurgle, creating what is, in effect, a giant sponge. At the heart of the Murgia lies the idyllic Valle d'Itria.

The rolling green valley is criss-crossed by drystone walls, vineyards, almond and olive groves, and winding country lanes. This is the part of Puglia most visited by foreign tourists and is the best served by hotels and luxury masserias (working farms) or manor farms.

Explore Valle d’Itria

  • Grotte di Castellana

    These spectacular limestone caves, 40km southeast of Bari, are Italy's longest natural subterranean network. The interlinked galleries, first discovered…

  • T

    Trullo Sovrano

    Trullo Sovrano dates in parts to the early 17th century­, and is Alberobello's only two-floor trullo. Built by a wealthy priest’s family, it’s now a small…

  • R

    Rione Aia Piccola

    On the eastern side of Via Indipendenza is Rione Aia Piccola. This neighbourhood is much less commercialised than Rione Monti, with 400 trulli, many still…

  • R

    Rione Monti

    Within the old town quarter of Rione Monti more than 1000 trulli cascade down the hillside, many of which are now souvenir shops. The area is surprisingly…

  • M

    Museo Speleologico Franco Anelli

    This cave museum connected to the famous Grotte di Castellana exhibits geological specimens and delves deeply into the speleological world. It's named for…

  • P

    Palazzo Ducale

    Built over an existing castle in 1668, this imposing baroque palace has had a multitude of functions over the years, and is now the office of the civic…

  • C

    Cathedral

    Dedicated to the Assumption of the Virgin Mary, Ostuni's dramatic 15th-century cathedral has an unusual Gothic-Romanesque-Byzantine facade with a frilly…

