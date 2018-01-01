Day trip to Pondicherry from Chennai

730 AM- Our tour guide will meet and pick you up from your hotel. We head towards Pondicherry, located 150 KM away. We will reach Pondicherry our destination by 10 AM. Sri Aurobindo Ghosh is arguably the most famous citizen of Pondicherry. The tour begins with a visit to his memorial at the Aurobindo Ashram. Guests will get a brief experience of his life and times as well as his philosophy and revolutionary ideas. The memorial also has a section on Sri Aurobindo’s famous disciple Mirra Alfassa. It is the perfect place for meditation.A French heritage walk is organized through the heart of the city where one can see glimpses of exquisite French style of architecture. This heritage walk will help you appreciate the French connection with Pondicherry.A walk through the famous promenade of Pondicherry facing the lovely Bay of Bengal follows this. 2 PM- We visit a unique factory which makes hand made paper. Sri Aurobindo Paper Factory started 50 years ago and makes paper from 100% cotton rag pulp. In this visit guests will experience how the paper is produced from cotton rags and then processed with techniques like silk screen printing and marbling.330PM- Post lunch we travel to Auroville, the radical concept of a global village where thousands of people from across the world have given up their nationalities and are living as global citizens. Auroville was conceived with the vision that- “There should be a somewhere on earth, a place which no nation could claim as its own, where all human beings of goodwill who have a sincere aspiration could live freely as citizens of the world and obey one single authority, that of the supreme truth; a place of peace, concord and harmony…”. Guests will also get to see the various ways in which its citizens practice sustainable way of life. Matri Mandir is a giant dome for silent meditation. Guests can see it from outside on a day visit. Note permission for meditating inside has to be taken one day in advance in person.830PM- The journey back to Chennai would take around 3 hrs. The tour ends after we drop you back in Chennai.