As someone who travels for a living, some of my favorite trips have been solo or on a girls’ getaway – setting my (or our) own pace and not having to work on someone else’s timeline.

It’s true that women-only trips raise inevitable and important questions about safety. Yet the answer isn’t to stay home. It’s to prepare carefully and travel smarter.

And more women are doing just that. From mother-daughter jaunts and solo trips to friends enjoying a long-overdue catch-up somewhere new, women-only tourism is booming. According to Solo Female Travelers, a women-only travel company, nearly 14% of women are planning an all-female trip in 2025. Even more telling? Some 36% have already joined small-group tours while traveling on their own.

With women making up almost two-thirds of global travelers, tour operators are stepping up with carefully designed, women-only trips that prioritize safety, community and unforgettable experiences.

And India is getting in on the action, with experiences ranging from a surfing retreat in Kerala to tucking into a seven-course forest feast in Maharashtra. Read on for these and more unforgettable women-led tours all over the country.

A yoga class at House of Surf, an all-female hostel in Kerala, India. House of Surf

1. House of Surf, Kerala

Best for surfing and socializing at a women-only hostel

Perched dramatically on Kerala’s coastal cliffs, Varkala offers palm-fringed shorelines, natural springs, cliffside cafes and sunsets that will make you forget your phone. A quieter, cooler cousin to Kerala’s busier beach towns, Varkala draws a laid-back mix of backpackers, surfers and yogis.

It’s also home to House of Surf, India’s first women-only surf hostel This dreamy blend of surf camp and slow-living sanctuary lets you start your morning with sunrise yoga on the sea-view deck, chill by the long pool or join a surf lesson if you’re feeling adventurous (no pressure if you're just here for the tan and the vibes). There’s a library, coworking nooks, and plenty of hammocks to sink into between picnics on hidden mangrove islands, pottery workshops, sound-healing retreats and weekend movie nights.

Planning a long stay? Even better. This is a welcoming spot for digital nomads, surfers and free spirits who want more than just a holiday.

Planning tip: Weather-wise, the sweet spot to visit is December to February – think sunny skies, breezy days and perfect beach weather. Surf newbies can dive in all seasons, while seasoned riders will find bigger swells from October to November and March to May.

2. Women’s Rally to the Valley, Maharashtra

Best for girl bosses who live life in the fast lane

If you’re ready to swap city traffic for winding valley roads, sign up for the Women’s Rally to the Valley, a spirited, all-women motorsports event organized by the Western India Automobile Association (WIAA), India’s oldest motoring body. The rally isn’t about racing, but rather celebrates precision driving, smart navigation and major team spirit.

The route typically kicks off from the National Sports Club of India in Mumbai, then heads to Nashik, covering scenic backroads and highways along the way. The participants – some 300 women in more than 100 cars – travel in teams of two to three, with one driving and the others navigating. Costumes and car decor are encouraged: the vibe is playful, the message powerful.

Open to women over 18 with a valid driver’s license, the rally also champions a cause: promoting road safety and spotlighting issues around mobility and visibility for women in India. Expect overnight drives, camaraderie, checkpoints and a festive finish line in the Nashik valley.

Planning tip: Though rally routes and dates vary each year, the event is usually held in March or April.

Women participate in an activity at Mindfully Sorted’s Dance & Movement retreat, Goa, India. Mindfully Sorted

3. Mindfully Sorted, Goa

Best for women seeking sisterhood and serenity

Goa isn’t just beach shacks and techno beats. In the south, where the crowds thin out and the palms seem to sway more slowly, you’ll find a soulful escape at Mindfully Sorted’s Dance & Movement retreat. Led by a clinical expert, this women-only getaway is for anyone craving calm, clarity and a deeper connection with their body, as well as with a like-minded crew.

Days kick off with meditation on the beach, with ample time for movement sessions set to heart-thumping, soul-soothing beats. The overall effect is less choreography, more catharsis, with a goal to release stress, rediscover joy – and carry the flow back home with you.

Chef Amninder Sandhu and her all-female staff at Palaash restaurant at Tipai Resort, Maharashtra. Palaash

4. Palaash, Maharashtra

Best for regional flavors prepared by all-women cooks

Deep in the woods, at a table under a canopy of trees, savory and sweet flavors await. Located within Tipai, a deluxe wildlife resort 2½ hours from Nagpur in Maharashtra, Palaash is a 20-seat restaurant helmed by Chef Amninder Sandhu. Sandhu specializes in bold flavors and slow-fire magic: think slow-cooked raan (whole roast leg of goat), and an orange marigold that becomes a sorbet.

Each of the seven courses – inspired by recipes and techniques from parts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh – is brought to life by a local women-led team who cook only over open flames, without a whiff of gas. As you bite into the crunchy ambaadi-leaf pineapple granita, polish off the punchy Kutchi dabeli (spicy-sweet snack) with pomegranate crunch, and munch on the crisp paan (betel nut mouth sweetener) dipped in thandai (a refreshing cold drink) to wrap things up, you’ll enjoy cuisine that’s rustic, rooted and ridiculously good.

5. Intrepid Travel, Rajasthan

Best for cultural immersion and a female perspective on the region

Rajasthan is a land where grandeur feels almost casual. Maharajas once ruled here, and their legacy lingers in frescoed palaces, centuries-old temples and hilltop forts that still dominate the skyline.

Intrepid Travel’s 13-day expedition focuses an informed, women-forward lens on the region. With a local female guide leading the way, you’ll ride in women-only cars in the Jaipur Metro, meet inspiring changemakers, and explore grassroots initiatives like the one at Chandelao Garh, where local artisans preserve traditional crafts. Other fun activities include a Kalbelia dance under the Thar Desert’s stars, with men preparing the meal while women take center stage; and a visit to the Taj Mahal dressed in saris chosen during a visit to a local woman’s home. In Jaipur, you’ll even hop into a rickshaw driven by the women of Pink City Rickshaw Company. This is two weeks of culture, connection and community – seen entirely through women’s eyes.

An F5 Escapes group at Pangong-tso, Ladakh, India. F5 Escapes

6. F5 Escapes, Ladakh

Best for soaking up sisterhood and high-altitude culture

In Ladakh, snow-capped peaks, desert winds and a rich Buddhist legacy combine to create pure magic. Come September, Leh transforms into a carnival of color and culture with the Ladakh Festival, a weeklong jamboree of masked dances, archery, polo matches and parades that turns the city’s main market into a riot of traditional music and dress.

By joining F5 Escapes’ seven-night, all-women tour, you can do more than just watch the festivities: you can live them. Explore Leh’s Old Town on foot, fuel up on wood-fired bread – and get swept up in the revelry.

Leaving town, you’ll drive to the confluence of the Indus and Zanskar Rivers, and wind down at the serene Shanti Stupa. Then it’s off to Turtuk, a remote Baltistani village near the Line of Control, for a local and unforgettable lunch. Pay your respects at the historic Thiksey and Hemis monasteries, share a traditional meal with locals in Stok, and drive up the world-famous Khardung La pass to enter the Nubra valley, where fields bloom against a backdrop of barren mountains. Spend the night by the river, take in a local performance and top it all off with a visit to Pangong-tso, a mirror-like lake you’ll remember long after you’ve returned to lower ground.

Planning tips: Ladakh sits a lofty 3500m (11,483ft) above sea level, so give yourself two days to acclimatize. Visit between late May and September for sunny skies and dry weather; September is the sweet spot for fewer crowds and the most festive vibes.

A WeGoBond tour group in Karnataka, India. WeGoBond

7. WeGoBond, Karnataka

Best for contemplating ancient empires with a women-only crew

WeGoBond’s women-only getaway whisks you through Karnataka’s ancient heartlands in just four nights. First stop: Hampi, the capital of the Hindu kingdom of Vijayanagara, which reached its peak between the 14th and 16th centuries. Acros nearly 9900 acres, this sprawling landscape is dotted with giant chariots carved from stone, monolithic statues and centuries-old temples rising from boulder-strewn terrain. Ride a coracle (a small wicker boat) across the Tungabhadra River, and wander the Zenana Enclosure like a time-traveling queen.

Next, you’ll head to Badami, Aihole and Pattadakal, dating to the Chalukya dynasty, which ruled between the sixth and the 12th centuries CE. At these sites, cave temples are carved into cliffs, sandstone ravines provide drama and sacred architecture blends North and South Indian styles to harmonious effect. Ancient vibes, epic views and stories etched in stone: this trip has all the right ingredients.

Planning tip: WeGoBond hosts small-group excursions, with the Ruins amongst the Boulders tour scheduled every February and December.

Is India safe for women travelers?

Safety in India varies by location and mode of transport. Street harassment – including staring, catcalling and groping – is an unfortunate reality for women travelers, and isolated areas can pose more serious risks. Avoid walking alone at night, and always use prebooked taxis or trusted apps like Uber or Ola. Never share rides with anyone but your driver, especially at airports.

In spite of all this, India is becoming more accessible thanks to women-led tours, female-only hostels and community-based travel initiatives. Dress modestly, trust your instincts, and, if traveling solo for an extended period, register with your embassy. The 181 Women Helpline offers 24/7 support, connecting callers to police, hospitals, legal aid and crisis centers for both emergency and non-emergency assistance.