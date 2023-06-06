Hampi

India, Karnataka, Stone Chariot and elephant figures at Vittala Temple in Hampi

Getty Images/Westend61

Overview

The magnificent ruins of Hampi dot an unearthly landscape that has captivated travelers for centuries. Heaps of giant boulders perch precariously over miles of undulating terrain, their rusty hues offset by jade-green palm groves, banana plantations and paddy fields. While it’s possible to see this World Heritage Site in a day or two, plan on lingering for a while.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Vittala Temple

    Vittala Temple

    Hampi

    Hampi's most exquisite structure, the 16th-century Vittala Temple stands amid boulders 2.5km from Hampi Bazaar. Work possibly started on the temple during…

  • Virupaksha Temple

    Virupaksha Temple

    Hampi

    The focal point of Hampi Bazaar is this temple, one of the city’s oldest structures, and Hampi’s only remaining working temple. The main gopuram (gateway)…

  • Achyutaraya Temple

    Achyutaraya Temple

    Hampi

    At the southern end of Sule Bazaar is the beautiful Achyutaraya Temple, dating from 1534, one of the last great monuments constructed before the fall of…

  • Daroji Sloth Bear Sanctuary

    Daroji Sloth Bear Sanctuary

    Hampi

    Amid scrubby, undulating terrain 21km south of Hampi, the Daroji Sloth Bear Sanctuary nurses a large population of free-ranging sloth bears in an area of…

  • Mahanavami-diiba

    Mahanavami-diiba

    Hampi

    The Mahanavami-diiba is a 12m-high, three-tiered platform with intricate carvings and panoramic vistas of the walled complex of ruined temples, stepped…

  • Archaeological Museum

    Archaeological Museum

    Hampi

    Boasts a fine collection of sculpture from local sites, plus neolithic tools, 16th-century weaponry and a large floor model of the Vijayanagar ruins. Don…

  • Sule Bazaar

    Sule Bazaar

    Hampi

    Halfway along the path from Hampi Bazaar to Vittala Temple, a track to the right leads over the rocks to deserted Sule Bazaar, one of ancient Hampi’s…

  • Elephant Stables

    Elephant Stables

    Hampi

    This grand building with 11 domed chambers is where the state elephants once resided – each chamber has a small opening where mahouts (keepers) entered…

