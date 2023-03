Boasts a fine collection of sculpture from local sites, plus neolithic tools, 16th-century weaponry and a large floor model of the Vijayanagar ruins. Don't miss the information panels: one details the king's daily rituals, which included drinking 400ml of sesame oil, followed by a wrestling match and then a horse ride, all before daybreak!

There's also a photographic record of the site dating back to 1856. Site admission included with Vittala Temple admission.