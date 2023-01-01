South of the Royal Centre you’ll find various temples and elaborate waterworks, including the Queen’s Bath, deceptively plain on the outside but amazing within, featuring Indo-Islamic architecture.
Admission included with Vittala Temple admission.
Hampi
