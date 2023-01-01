Whitewashed Hanuman Temple, accessible by a 570-step climb up Anjanadri Hill, has fine views of the surrounding rugged terrain. Many believe that this is the birthplace of Hanuman, the Hindu monkey god who was Rama’s devotee and helped him in his mission against Ravana. The hike up is pleasant, though you’ll be courted by impish monkeys. At the temple you may encounter chillum-puffing sadhus (ascetics). It's a very popular sunset spot, with panoramic views over the Hampi region.