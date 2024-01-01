These stepped bathing ghats (landings) are just north of Virupaksha Temple.They're still used by village women.
Ghats
Hampi
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.17 MILES
Hampi's most exquisite structure, the 16th-century Vittala Temple stands amid boulders 2.5km from Hampi Bazaar. Work possibly started on the temple during…
0.14 MILES
The focal point of Hampi Bazaar is this temple, one of the city’s oldest structures, and Hampi’s only remaining working temple. The main gopuram (gateway)…
0.84 MILES
At the southern end of Sule Bazaar is the beautiful Achyutaraya Temple, dating from 1534, one of the last great monuments constructed before the fall of…
1.44 MILES
Whitewashed Hanuman Temple, accessible by a 570-step climb up Anjanadri Hill, has fine views of the surrounding rugged terrain. Many believe that this is…
0.78 MILES
Halfway along the path from Hampi Bazaar to Vittala Temple, a track to the right leads over the rocks to deserted Sule Bazaar, one of ancient Hampi’s…
1.36 MILES
Northeast of the Royal Centre, within the walled ladies’ quarters, is the Zenana Enclosure. Its peaceful grounds and manicured lawns feel like an oasis in…
1.86 MILES
South of the Royal Centre you’ll find various temples and elaborate waterworks, including the Queen’s Bath, deceptively plain on the outside but amazing…
0.49 MILES
An interesting stop along the road to Virupaksha Temple is the 6.7m monolithic statue of the bulging-eyed Lakshimi Narasmiha in a cross-legged lotus…
Nearby Hampi attractions
0.14 MILES
0.34 MILES
To the south, overlooking Virupaksha Temple, Hemakuta Hill has a scattering of early ruins, including monolithic sculptures of Narasimha (Vishnu in his…
0.45 MILES
Built in 1513, Krishna Temple is fronted by an apsara (celestial nymph) and 10 incarnations of Vishnu. It’s on the road to Virupaksha Temple near Lakshimi…
0.49 MILES
0.55 MILES
A photo exhibition on Hampi’s history and architecture.
0.58 MILES
At the eastern end of Hampi Bazaar is a Nandi statue, around which stand some of the colonnaded blocks of the ancient marketplace. This is the main…
0.78 MILES
0.84 MILES
