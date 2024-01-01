Ghats

Hampi

These stepped bathing ghats (landings) are just north of Virupaksha Temple.They're still used by village women.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Vittala Temple

    Vittala Temple

    1.17 MILES

    Hampi's most exquisite structure, the 16th-century Vittala Temple stands amid boulders 2.5km from Hampi Bazaar. Work possibly started on the temple during…

  • Virupaksha Temple

    Virupaksha Temple

    0.14 MILES

    The focal point of Hampi Bazaar is this temple, one of the city’s oldest structures, and Hampi’s only remaining working temple. The main gopuram (gateway)…

  • Achyutaraya Temple

    Achyutaraya Temple

    0.84 MILES

    At the southern end of Sule Bazaar is the beautiful Achyutaraya Temple, dating from 1534, one of the last great monuments constructed before the fall of…

  • Hanuman Temple

    Hanuman Temple

    1.44 MILES

    Whitewashed Hanuman Temple, accessible by a 570-step climb up Anjanadri Hill, has fine views of the surrounding rugged terrain. Many believe that this is…

  • Sule Bazaar

    Sule Bazaar

    0.78 MILES

    Halfway along the path from Hampi Bazaar to Vittala Temple, a track to the right leads over the rocks to deserted Sule Bazaar, one of ancient Hampi’s…

  • Zenana Enclosure

    Zenana Enclosure

    1.36 MILES

    Northeast of the Royal Centre, within the walled ladies’ quarters, is the Zenana Enclosure. Its peaceful grounds and manicured lawns feel like an oasis in…

  • Queen’s Bath

    Queen’s Bath

    1.86 MILES

    South of the Royal Centre you’ll find various temples and elaborate waterworks, including the Queen’s Bath, deceptively plain on the outside but amazing…

  • Lakshimi Narasmiha

    Lakshimi Narasmiha

    0.49 MILES

    An interesting stop along the road to Virupaksha Temple is the 6.7m monolithic statue of the bulging-eyed Lakshimi Narasmiha in a cross-legged lotus…

