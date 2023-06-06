Varkala

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Fisherman preparing boat

Getty Images/Flickr RF

Overview

Perched almost perilously along the edge of majestic 49ft- (15m) high red laterite cliffs, 31 miles (50km) northwest of Trivandrum, Varkala has a naturally beautiful setting that has allowed it to steadily grow into Kerala's most popular backpacker hang-out. A small strand of golden beach nuzzles Varkala's North Cliff area, where restaurants play innocuous music and shops sell elephant-stamped trousers, silver jewellery and cotton yoga-mat bags. While it's certainly on the beaten track and the sales pitch can be tiring, Varkala is still a great place to watch the days slowly turn into weeks, and it's easy to escape the crowds further north or south where the beaches are cleaner and quieter.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Anjengo Fort

    Anjengo Fort

    Varkala

    Fringed by colourful fishers' houses, 12km southeast of Varkala, this laterite-and-concrete fort was built by the British East India Company in 1695…

  • Janardhana Temple

    Janardhana Temple

    Varkala

    Varkala is a temple town and the Janardhana Temple, dedicated to Vishnu, is the main event – with its roots dating back to the 13th century, this…

  • Kappil Beach

    Kappil Beach

    Varkala

    About 8km north of Varkala, this long, beautiful and (so far) undeveloped stretch of golden sand is also the beginning of a mini network of backwaters. A…

  • Ponnumthuruthu (Golden) Island

    Ponnumthuruthu (Golden) Island

    Varkala

    Around 10km south of Varkala, this acacia-filled island in the middle of a backwater lake conceals a Shiva-Parvati Hindu temple also known as the Golden…

  • Sivagiri Mutt

    Sivagiri Mutt

    Varkala

    Just east of central Varkala, Sivagiri Mutt is the headquarters of the Shri Narayana Dharma Sanghom Trust, devoted to Shri Narayana Guru (1855–1928),…

  • Papanasham Beach

    Papanasham Beach

    Varkala

    Ringed by rust-red cliffs, Varkala's main beach is a holy spot for Hindus, who for centuries have made offerings for passed loves ones and washed away…

  • Varkala Aquarium

    Varkala Aquarium

    Varkala

    Between Black Beach and Odayam Beach, Varkala's aquarium displays large tanks of exotic species – scorpionfish, angelfish, koi, the local karimeen – along…

  • Odayam Beach

    Odayam Beach

    Varkala

    This gold-hued stretch of sand, around 1km north of the North Cliff, makes a peaceful alternative to Varkala's main beach.

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Varkala with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Varkala