About 8km north of Varkala, this long, beautiful and (so far) undeveloped stretch of golden sand is also the beginning of a mini network of backwaters. A two-hour seaside walk leads here along a gently undulating path from Varkala's North Cliff, passing a subtly changing beach landscape, including Odayam Beach and the fishing village of Edava.

The walk is best done in the early morning, when local fishermen are busy reeling in their catch.