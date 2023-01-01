Museum of History & Heritage

Occupying a handsome 120-year-old heritage building within the Kerala Tourism complex, this intelligently presented museum traces Kerala's history and culture through superb static and multimedia displays. Exhibits range from Iron Age implements to bronze, wood and terracotta sculptures, murals, dhulichitra (floor paintings), Roman-era coins, re-creations of traditional Keralite homes and replicas of engravings at Wayanad's Edakkal Caves.